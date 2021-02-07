Travel

Competition

WIN R500 | Name SA's oldest working wine farm

SA's wine industry turned 362 this week. Our oldest working wine farm dates back to 1685. Name it and you could win a cash prize

07 February 2021 - 00:01 By Elizabeth Sleith

No doubt, hurrahs rang out across the land on Monday night as President Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed our level 3 restrictions, making beaches, dams, rivers, and lakes — "inclusive of all recreational facilities at these places" — once again open to the public. Again we have the chance to get back out there in support of both the troubled tourism industry and our dwindling sanity.

Double hurrahs that we can do it with perhaps a stop at a wine farm and a toast to our renewed freedom — though please let's do it responsibly and avoid another backslide into the headmaster's office...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R60k for an Xibelani skirt? Rich Mnisi's designs 'worth every cent' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICS | Life's too short for boring décor: 10 bold black kitchen designs Home & Gardening
  3. Tito Mboweni sparks cookbook rumours, and the streets are a mess! Food
  4. 'Sound of Music' patriarch Christopher Plummer dead at 91 Lifestyle
  5. 'It was controlled utter f****** chaos' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...