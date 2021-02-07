Competition

WIN R500 | Name SA's oldest working wine farm

SA's wine industry turned 362 this week. Our oldest working wine farm dates back to 1685. Name it and you could win a cash prize

No doubt, hurrahs rang out across the land on Monday night as President Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed our level 3 restrictions, making beaches, dams, rivers, and lakes — "inclusive of all recreational facilities at these places" — once again open to the public. Again we have the chance to get back out there in support of both the troubled tourism industry and our dwindling sanity.



Double hurrahs that we can do it with perhaps a stop at a wine farm and a toast to our renewed freedom — though please let's do it responsibly and avoid another backslide into the headmaster's office...