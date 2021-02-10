WATCH | The moment an impala escapes a crocodile, only to be ambushed by a leopard
An unfortunate impala had all the odds stacked against it after it freed itself from the jaws of a crocodile, only to fall into the path of a hungry leopard in Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.
In a video shared by Latest Sightings, the impala is caught by a crocodile and showed immense strength and determination to defeat it.
The leopard can be seen lurking nearby, waiting for the impala to get back on to dry land before pouncing on it and dragging it to a shaded hiding spot.
The remarkable sequence of events was filmed by a doctor and a banker, Angela and Craig Weeks, during their trip to the park with their two sons and grandfather.
(WARNING: Video contains distressing content)
The couple said the struggle between the crocodile and the impala lasted for about two minutes before the impala broke free and jumped out of the water.
“The impala herd had been alarmed, calling loudly during the impala-crocodile struggle, which is basically a call for food for any predator in the area as something most likely has been caught. This time, a nearby leopard heard the alarm calls and came to see if it meant a free meal,” said the couple.
“We were shocked by the unexpected impala take-down and surprised a crocodile was lurking in such a small mud pool. When the impala escaped from the crocodile, we were relieved - but seconds later totally surprised by the leopard’s stealthy ambush. It was an unforgettable sighting and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us.”