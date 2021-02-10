WATCH | The moment an impala escapes a crocodile, only to be ambushed by a leopard

An unfortunate impala had all the odds stacked against it after it freed itself from the jaws of a crocodile, only to fall into the path of a hungry leopard in Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.

In a video shared by Latest Sightings, the impala is caught by a crocodile and showed immense strength and determination to defeat it.

The leopard can be seen lurking nearby, waiting for the impala to get back on to dry land before pouncing on it and dragging it to a shaded hiding spot.

The remarkable sequence of events was filmed by a doctor and a banker, Angela and Craig Weeks, during their trip to the park with their two sons and grandfather.

(WARNING: Video contains distressing content)