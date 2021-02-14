A year on the coronacoaster: Limpopo hotelier on life then and now
Bridget Hilton-Barber penned an account of Kings Walden Garden Manor being forced to shut its doors in March 2020. She gives us an update
14 February 2021 - 00:00
Bridget Hilton-Barber runs Kings Walden Garden Manor in Limpopo. In March 2020, she penned an account of what it was like when the small hotel was suddenly forced to close because of the pandemic. Now, almost a year later, she gives us an update.
Here is her original column, followed by her latest one:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.