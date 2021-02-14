Local Travel
Fall in love with the 'magical romantic spirit' of Kings Walden Garden Manor
This country manor in Limpopo is the perfect city escape — and a great base for exploring the splendours of Tzaneen, writes Caiphus Kgosana
An enormous, leafless bluegum tree stands as a reminder of the rich heritage of Kings Walden (https://kingswalden.co.za/), a century-old decolonised property that is helping transform the normally forgotten town of Tzaneen, in Limpopo, into a luxury tourism destination.
Now converted into a boutique hotel offering luxury accommodation, it is surrounded by majestic gardens and combines international excellence with African warmth...
