Travel

Local Travel

Fall in love with the 'magical romantic spirit' of Kings Walden Garden Manor

This country manor in Limpopo is the perfect city escape — and a great base for exploring the splendours of Tzaneen, writes Caiphus Kgosana

14 February 2021 - 00:00 By Caiphus Kgosana

An enormous, leafless bluegum tree stands as a reminder of the rich heritage of Kings Walden (https://kingswalden.co.za/), a century-old decolonised property that is helping transform the normally forgotten town of Tzaneen, in Limpopo, into a luxury tourism destination.

Now converted into a boutique hotel offering luxury accommodation, it is surrounded by majestic gardens and combines international excellence with African warmth...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Price, design inspo: Five things to know about #BathuXSomizi sneakers The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. WATCH | Twitter in stitches over secret service agent 'struggling to keep up' ... Lifestyle
  3. ‘Mr take it or leave it’: Rich Mnisi’s R60k xibelani skirt sells out The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Is celeb chef Siba Mtongana's special R750 Sunday lunch worth it? We tried it Food
  5. What the Twitter fashion police think about the #BathuXSomizi sneaker collab The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters