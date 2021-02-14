'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the landmark where first-ever Valentine's note was written

Elizabeth I, Sir Walter Raleigh, Guy Fawkes and Rudolf Hess were all imprisoned at this famous London fortress. Name it and you could win a cash prize

It's Valentine's Day, so naturally we looked to bring you one of the world's most romantic places for this week's 'Where in the World?' competition.



Paris typically tops the planet's "best-for-lovers" lists, but did you know that the historic castle on the north bank of London's River Thames that's pictured here has an unlikely connection to the "day of lovers"?..