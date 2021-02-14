'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the landmark where first-ever Valentine's note was written
Elizabeth I, Sir Walter Raleigh, Guy Fawkes and Rudolf Hess were all imprisoned at this famous London fortress. Name it and you could win a cash prize
14 February 2021 - 00:00
It's Valentine's Day, so naturally we looked to bring you one of the world's most romantic places for this week's 'Where in the World?' competition.
Paris typically tops the planet's "best-for-lovers" lists, but did you know that the historic castle on the north bank of London's River Thames that's pictured here has an unlikely connection to the "day of lovers"?..
