It's 'photo shoot-worthy': Check out DJ Zinhle's glam R1,500 a night rental pad

The flat is close to Sandton City and several restaurants, but if you don't feel like hitting the town, you can cuddle up among the plush velvet scatter cushions on the couch, stream your fave Netflix shows and enjoy some snacks.

Apparently the musician keeps her pad well stocked with refreshments, which you can buy for a small additional cost — a touch that seems to have gone down well with previous guests, as several mentioned it in their reviews on the Airbnb website.

If you've run out of things to stream, you could always stage an elaborate photo shoot for the 'Gram. One reviewer notes that “if you wish to book [it] for pictures or content, this home is wonderful”.

Every angle of the apartment “photographs well” and the large mirror in the separate dressing room is “great for pictures”, they add.

The property sleeps four and costs R1,500 per night to rent.