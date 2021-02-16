Travel

It's 'photo shoot-worthy': Check out DJ Zinhle's glam R1,500 a night rental pad

16 February 2021 - 13:54 By Toni Jaye Singer
DJ Zinhle. File photo.
Image: Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

Always wanted to get a taste of that lavish celebrity lifestyle? Now's your chance: DJ Zinhle says she'd “love to host you” at her apartment in Bryanston, Joburg.

The musician punted the rental property that she first listed on Airbnb late last year by sharing a video tour of it on Instagram.

Beautifully decorated with bold accent walls, it boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms and “the dressing room of your dreams”, according to the Airbnb listing.

The flat is close to Sandton City and several restaurants, but if you don't feel like hitting the town, you can cuddle up among the plush velvet scatter cushions on the couch, stream your fave Netflix shows and enjoy some snacks.

Apparently the musician keeps her pad well stocked with refreshments, which you can buy for a small additional cost — a touch that seems to have gone down well with previous guests, as several mentioned it in their reviews on the Airbnb website.

If you've run out of things to stream, you could always stage an elaborate photo shoot for the 'Gram. One reviewer notes that “if you wish to book [it] for pictures or content, this home is wonderful”.

Every angle of the apartment “photographs well” and the large mirror in the separate dressing room is “great for pictures”, they add.

The property sleeps four and costs R1,500 per night to rent.

