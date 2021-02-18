WATCH | 'Once-in-a-lifetime sighting' as serval manages to keep 4 cheetahs at bay

A lone serval proved that though it's small, it can still stand its ground, after it managed to keep four cheetahs at bay and survive the ordeal.

The serval came across the cheetahs at the Ivory Tree Game Lodge in Pilanesberg Game Reserve, in the North West.

The “once-in-a-lifetime sighting” was captured by 23-year-old data analyst Gavin Newfield and shared by Latest Sightings.

In the video, the serval gets the attention of one cheetah that approaches it. A hissing match then takes place. The serval can be seen backing away and the cheetah continues to get closer, before seemingly losing interest and the serval escapes.

After the unsuccessful intimidation, the cheetahs run off to chase a wildebeest lurking nearby in the grass.

Watch the full video below: