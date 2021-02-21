Local Getaway

This Western Cape slackpacking trail offers walking, wellness and wine

The 50km, three-day Blue Mountain Trail in the Overberg is a perfect blend of exercise, education and delicious dining at the end of each day

Just over Sir Lowry's Pass, an hour's drive from Cape Town, is a slice of hikers' heaven: the renowned Blue Mountain Trail. Regarded as a punchier sister to the Green Mountain Trail — a four-day, 60km slackpacking hike founded in 2007 — the Blue Mountain Trail is a three-day, moderate to hard slackpacking experience covering 50km of the Overberg region on the south side of the Elgin basin.



Just shy of a year ago, exactly one week before SA plunged into Covid-19 lockdown and life as we knew it changed, I had the privilege of experiencing this bucket-list getaway in the Elgin Valley...