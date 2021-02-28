Local Getaway

Three kids and a kayak: a budget-friendly adventure on the Wild Coast

Hikes, beaches, rivers, waterfalls and affordable accommodation are the perfect ingredients for an unforgettable family holiday, writes Simcha Van Bel-du Plooy

As we headed off to the heart of the Transkei, driving south from Durban with a lime green Nessy on our roof rack, we knew that this carefully planned trip had turned an unexpected corner.



The kayak, fondly named after the great Loch Ness Monster, had unexpectedly jumped aboard at the last minute, through the power of impulse...