Pandemic tames Airbnb in Europe’s tourist hotspots — for now

The Covid-19 pandemic has achieved what many mayors across Europe have tried and failed to do: wipe out tens of thousands of Airbnb facilities from city centres and help lower rental costs for locals, in some places by as much as 15%.

While Europe’s cities have long welcomed tourists, critics say the surge of properties listed on short-lettings site Airbnb in recent years had priced many locals out of their own housing markets, turning historic neighbourhoods into soulless spaces.

Property management companies and landlords contacted by Reuters in cities including Lisbon, Barcelona, Prague, and Venice said the collapse of tourism in the pandemic meant some hosts had replaced holidaymakers with mid- to long-term tenants, moved in themselves, or given up properties altogether.

Data from holiday rental analytics firm AirDNA showed the number of Airbnb listings with at least one night booked or available in the past month in Europe’s 50 largest cities plunged 21.9% year-on-year in 2020.