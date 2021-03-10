WATCH | Cute interaction between wild dog pups disrupted by male lion on a killing spree

Wolf said he first saw two different sightings of lions and 24 wild dogs interacting within 100m of each other.

“We had told our ranger at the start of our stay that we were desperate to see a pack of wild dogs as they are my favourite animal,” he said.

He said the pups were left alone for a few minutes by the mother before all hell broke loose.

“Out of nowhere, an aggressive male lion barged into the scene and unfortunately got hold of two wild dog pups,” he said.

“The aggressive lion was then joined by three other male lions. The same lion that caught the pups set off shortly after in the same direction as the pack of wild dog pups and adults that had escaped, and we started to fear the worst.

“Fortunately, our ranger then saw another pride of lions up ahead with one young male lion and a few females that were eating the remains of an impala carcass the wild dogs had taken down an hour earlier.”