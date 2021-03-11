Travellers itching to get back in the air, but say risks have to be managed

About 88% of people polled in an airline industry survey say that governments need to strike a balance between managing the risks posed by Covid-19 and kick-starting their economies.

This was one of the key findings in the latest International Air Transport Association (Iata) poll of recent travellers, which showed people were increasingly confident in returning to air travel and growing acceptance of travel apps to monitor health.

The latest online poll – the fourth of its kind carried out since April 2020 – covered 11 market countries and saw 4,700 interviews conducted between February 15 and 23.

Respondents qualified for the survey only if they had flown commercially in the past 11 months.

About 85% of respondents said governments needed to set Covid-19 targets such as testing capacity or vaccine distribution to reopen borders, while 84% said people needed to manage the risks the virus poses while still living and travelling normally.