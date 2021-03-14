Tree huggers, check out SA's Big 5 — as picked by Richard Branson's rangers

Next time you're on a game drive, see if you can tick off this list of 'Big 5' trees, as invented by the guides from Ulusaba Private Game Reserve, Mpumalanga

SAUSAGE TREE (KIGELIA AFRICANA)



Named for its sausage-shaped fruit, this tree also produces large red flowers that attract insects, birds and primates. The blood-red flowers bloom at night on long, ropelike stalks that hang down from the tree's limbs. Though the fruit - which can grow up to 60cm long and weigh 7kg - is said to have antibacterial properties, it cannot be eaten fresh as it causes blisters on the mouth and skin. The tough wood is used for shelving and dugout canoes, and traditional remedies made from the fruit treat ulcers, sores and syphilis. Fruit extracts are used in modern beauty products and skin ointments...