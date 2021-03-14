'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the Thai island where you can quarantine on a yacht
Thailand has launched a programme where tourists can isolate for 14 days off the coast of this popular island. Name it and you could win a cash prize
14 March 2021 - 00:00
While all arrivals in Thailand must spend 14 days in quarantine in a government-approved facility, officials continue to come up with creative ways to lure tourists back. This week it announced a scheme to let people spend the time cruising on a yacht or small boat off the coast of one of its most popular islands.
Candidates will also have to wear a wristband that monitors their temperature and blood pressure, and tracks their location. Members of the Royal Thai Navy will monitor the boats. After the 14 days, still-healthy visitors will be free to set foot on the island, which is connected by the Sarasin Bridge to Phang Nga Province to the north...
