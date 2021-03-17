Bushbuck trying to fight back against wild dogs gets eaten alive

A bushbuck was unlucky when it was consumed by three wild dogs while still alive at MalaMala Game Reserve in Mpumalanga.

In a video not for the faint-hearted, the bushbuck can be seen making a run for its life before it was caught by the wild dogs.

The bushbuck put up quite a fight before it was consumed by the wild dogs while alive.

The heart-wrenching video was captured by photographer Jacques Proust and shared on the Latest Sightings.

Watch full video below (WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers).