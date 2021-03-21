A red bus tour of Joburg is well worth doing — even if you already live there

Sometimes the most unlikely adventures are on your doorstep, disguised as “tourist attractions” or viewed as something you wouldn't mind doing — in another country. But have you ever stood on the “Roof of Africa” viewing deck at the Carlton Centre or admired the flame of democracy that constantly burns at constitution Hill? These are just two of several experiences offered by Joburg's City Sightseeing (http://citysightseeing.co.za) bus.



As is the case with most tourism operators, 2020 was a hard year for the company. In September, the red buses resumed with a ride-along-only policy, offering guests the chance to enjoy a two-hour narrated trip through the urban jungle...