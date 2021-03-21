Hotel Review

Glitches galore at Sandton's glitzy 'robot hotel'

"Good cop, bad cop." That's the strategy we settled on for testing the skills of the vaunted AI-powered robots at the new Hotel Sky (http://hotelsky.co.za) in Sandton.



Named Micah, Lexi and Ariel, these bots are just some of the tech-savvy highlights the hotel, opened in November, boasts. On its website you will also read about the app, through which guests can book, check in, and even open their rooms and order room service...