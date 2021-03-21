Competition

WIN R500 | Name the location of France's new underwater museum

You'll find this aquatic sculpture park off the coast of a resort town best known for its annual film festival. Name it and you could win a cash prize

After four years of work, a new underwater museum has opened in France, marking British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor's first installation in the Mediterranean Sea.



It features six portraits, each over 2m tall, on the sea bed near the island of Sainte-Marguerite, just off the coast of a famed town on the French Riviera — perhaps best known for its annual film festival...