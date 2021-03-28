'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the world's happiest country - even in a pandemic
The 2021 World Happiness Report says the people of this northern European country are brimming with wellbeing. Name it and you could win a cash prize
28 March 2021 - 00:00
Despite what it termed a “lamentable year”, the compilers of the World Happiness Report pressed on with their annual mission to rank nations according to their residents’ sense of wellbeing.
The 2021 report, released by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, cut the usual list of 156 down to 149 due to the difficulties of collecting data in a pandemic...
