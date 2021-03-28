Local Getaway
Xolobeni locals pray its eco-tourism appeal will help fend off mining giants
A wondrous hike with local guides reveals this gorgeous, untouched stretch of the Wild Coast has much more to offer than the titanium in the ground, writes Jaco Prinsloo
28 March 2021 - 00:02
There’s a rutted, stony track that begins at Mtentu Lodge and winds through the hills of Nyaveni in Mpondoland. As we edge along it by car, Siyabonga Ndovela points out of the window to where a row of homesteads in pastel greens and pinks perches on a grassy hill.
“You see the one in the middle, the one with the bright-red roof? That is mine, and these are my fields,” he says, his chest puffed proudly. “This is my home.”..
