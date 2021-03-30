Filmed in SA: Netflix collaborates with SA Tourism
Streaming service Netflix SA and SA Tourism have agreed to explore joint opportunities to showcase stories made in the country and spanning culture, fashion, music, art, scenery and languages.
The entities said the agreement will allow for exploration and collaboration on projects both in SA and key source markets that drive international arrivals to the country.
Since Netflix’s launch in SA in 2016, the company has released a diverse slate of content from the country across different genres including: the Netflix original series Queen Sono, Blood & Water, How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and Kings of Joburg; the films Seriously Single, Catching Feelings, Santana, Baby Mamas, Keeping up with the Kandasamys; and, most recently the Oscar-nominated nature documentary My Octopus Teacher and Netflix’s first original stand-up show, Loyiso Gola’s Unlearning (which premiered on March 23).
Netflix has also brought stories from other parts of the world that were filmed in SA, including the films Holiday in the Wild and Last Days of American Crime and the global Netflix series Sacred Games, The Crown, Black Mirror and Kissing Booth (1 & 2).
“Through these stories that transcend beyond Mzansi's borders, the local creative industry has benefitted, on and off screen, from the opportunity to showcase their art and talent on a global stage,” said a joint statement.
“Each production resulted in the support for local businesses and entrepreneurs - the full supply chain of creating a show includes local stylists, make-up artists and so on - which ultimately leads to a positive economic impact in the country.”
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona said: “As we continue to lure the world to our beautiful country in these trying times, we have to look at non-traditional tourism partnerships as a source of driving arrivals.
“By working closely with Netflix, we are able to latch onto a massive opportunity to influence the audience to think more closely about SA and thus convince them to visit our country.”
The partnership will also see SA Tourism working closely with Netflix in promoting the country’s must-visit sights through its locally produced series into international markets.
“We have 11 global country offices and there will always be opportunities for our international offices in key source markets to latch onto opportunities to showcase SA through the title Netflix launch,” said Ntshona.
Ben Amadasun, Netflix director of content in Africa, said: “This past year, when entertainment mattered more than ever, our 204 million members around the world connected with new worlds, and most importantly with each other, through stories from SA and across the globe.
“Storytelling is a powerful tool that can foster connection and understanding while creating greater affinity towards a culture or place. We value this important collaboration with SA Tourism as it will help us create more opportunities to support local creatives as they showcase the beauty of SA through their stories.”
The two entities said more information on their initiatives will be revealed at a later date.