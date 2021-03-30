Filmed in SA: Netflix collaborates with SA Tourism

Streaming service Netflix SA and SA Tourism have agreed to explore joint opportunities to showcase stories made in the country and spanning culture, fashion, music, art, scenery and languages.

The entities said the agreement will allow for exploration and collaboration on projects both in SA and key source markets that drive international arrivals to the country.

Since Netflix’s launch in SA in 2016, the company has released a diverse slate of content from the country across different genres including: the Netflix original series Queen Sono, Blood & Water, How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and Kings of Joburg; the films Seriously Single, Catching Feelings, Santana, Baby Mamas, Keeping up with the Kandasamys; and, most recently the Oscar-nominated nature documentary My Octopus Teacher and Netflix’s first original stand-up show, Loyiso Gola’s Unlearning (which premiered on March 23).

Netflix has also brought stories from other parts of the world that were filmed in SA, including the films Holiday in the Wild and Last Days of American Crime and the global Netflix series Sacred Games, The Crown, Black Mirror and Kissing Booth (1 & 2).

“Through these stories that transcend beyond Mzansi's borders, the local creative industry has benefitted, on and off screen, from the opportunity to showcase their art and talent on a global stage,” said a joint statement.