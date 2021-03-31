WATCH | Pregnant impala fails to cheat death after being ambushed by a leopard and killed by a hyena
WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers
An unlucky pregnant impala was a feast for a hyena after a leopard lost its perfect catch.
In a video shared by Latest Sighting, a leopard hiding behind a thick tree managed to ambush a nearby unaware herd of impala.
The leopard made a perfect catch, snaring a pregnant impala, but alarm calls from other impalas attracted a hyena. The hyena saw this as an opportunity to get two free meals — the impala and its foetus.
The sighting was captured by 43-year-old Charlene Swanepoel, who was on a safari with her family and friends in the Kruger National Park, near Letaba Rest Camp.
The video garnered 216,564 views on YouTube and over 1,600 likes.
Swanepoel described the sighting as a “one of a kind”, saying she was lucky enough to be at the right place at the right time.
“We were privileged enough to experience this very exciting moment, where a gorgeous one-eyed leopard waited patiently for his moment to catch an impala,” she said.
“Successful in his attempt, we were in awe at what we saw.
“Yet another highlight awaited us when suddenly a hyena appeared out of the bush and stole the impala from the leopard. The hyena enjoyed his meal, and then picked up the impala, leaving some scraps behind and walked into the bush.”