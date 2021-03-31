WATCH | Pregnant impala fails to cheat death after being ambushed by a leopard and killed by a hyena

An unlucky pregnant impala was a feast for a hyena after a leopard lost its perfect catch.

In a video shared by Latest Sighting, a leopard hiding behind a thick tree managed to ambush a nearby unaware herd of impala.

The leopard made a perfect catch, snaring a pregnant impala, but alarm calls from other impalas attracted a hyena. The hyena saw this as an opportunity to get two free meals — the impala and its foetus.

The sighting was captured by 43-year-old Charlene Swanepoel, who was on a safari with her family and friends in the Kruger National Park, near Letaba Rest Camp.

The video garnered 216,564 views on YouTube and over 1,600 likes.