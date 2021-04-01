Five Covid-conscious day trips for Gautengers to enjoy this Easter weekend

With plenty of destinations that will please the whole family – all within close proximity to Johannesburg – Gautengers are spoilt for choice when it comes to Covid-conscious day trips to take over the Easter weekend.

Here are five of the best:

1. ANTON SMIT SCULPTURE PARK AND GALLERY

For an outing with a touch of creativity, the Anton Smit Sculpture Park in Aqua Vista, Bronkhortspruit is the place to visit. Opened in 2003 by local artist Smit, the three hectare sculpture garden is an hour’s drive from Johannesburg.

Set against natural stone formations with views of the Bronkhorstspruit Dam, visitors can wonder around the park at leisure, admiring Smit’s collection of towering sculptures.

The Art Café on the premises will be open over the Easter weekend and hungry guests can enjoy breakfast and lunch buffets starting from R120 per person. It’s advisable to make a booking in advance.

• Entrance to the Anton Smit Sculpture Park is free. The Art Café, art gallery and sculpture garden will be open from 9am to 4pm throughout the Easter weekend. To make a booking at the Art Café, contact 082-880-8805. Visit antonsmit.co.za