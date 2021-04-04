'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the Mauritian village also known as 'sweet waterhole'

Located on the east coast, this village is something of a tourism hub. Name it and you could win a cash prize

Mauritius is offering free Covid-19 vaccines to all international visitors who are in the country on a long-stay premium visa.



The government launched the visa — which allows visitors to stay for up to one year and can be extended — in November in an effort to offset the damage caused to the travel and tourism sector by the pandemic...