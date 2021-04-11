CDC gives fully vaccinated Americans the green light to travel

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially cleared Americans who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for travel — but warned that they should continue to follow precautions such as social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing while they're away.



The agency updated its guidelines earlier this month, stating that "fully vaccinated people can resume domestic travel and do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel"...