Put on your platform shoes (and masks): The luxe Blue Train is back in business

There’s no better way to shake off the pandemic blues than to dress up in one’s finest and board an icon of SA's railways

In the present moment, dystopian post-apocalyptic fiction is coming at us thick and fast. Pick your endgame — plague, climate, religious wars — and there is sure to be some suitably grim but lavish expression of humanity's last-ditch attempts to outwit ourselves playing out on a screen near you.



Having now watched a few of these horror shows, I have concluded that if you have to eke out some form of survival then you could do worse than the luxury end of the Snowpiercer — the 1,001-car train in the eponymous TV show in which the survivors of a self-induced ice age have taken refuge, but which can never stop...