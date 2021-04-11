Sun City's first US tourist in over a year finds her way to Lost City

US traveller Stuff Cleague wanted to travel to Africa from the first time she saw the 2014 movie Blended.



The romcom, about two people who loathe each other but end up on safari together, may have been a box-office bomb for stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, but for Cleague it ignited a desire to visit the principal shooting location — the Palace of the Lost City at Sun City in North West...