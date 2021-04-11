'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name North Korea's 'Hotel of Doom'

Situated in the Pyongyang capital, this unfinished establishment has never hosted a single guest. Name it and you could win a cash prize

I read a curious fact this week, which led to an even curiouser fact, centred on the pyramid-like building pictured above.



Curious fact number one is that North Korea claims a perfect zero when it comes to cases of Covid-19...