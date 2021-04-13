Good news for dog owners as Lift launches canine-friendly flights

Want to take a local trip but can’t bear to leave your beloved pup behind? Now you can take your canine with you after Lift airline’s announcement about dog-friendly flights.

The airline announced on Tuesday that it had created a “unique offering for travellers to fly onboard selected Lift flights with their small dogs”.

“Your dog will now be able to travel in a pet-friendly carry bag placed under the seat in front of you.

“For those who aren’t pet fanatics or have allergies, not to worry. Only a limited number of pets are allowed to travel on selected flights‚ and a rigorous cleaning schedule is conducted in between flights,” the airline said.