Good news for dog owners as Lift launches canine-friendly flights

You will never have to leave your beloved pooch behind

13 April 2021 - 15:11 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Lift passengers can now travel with their puppies and small dogs.
Want to take a local trip but can’t bear to leave your beloved pup behind? Now you can take your canine with you after Lift airline’s announcement about dog-friendly flights.

The airline announced on Tuesday that it had created a “unique offering for travellers to fly onboard selected Lift flights with their small dogs”.

“Your dog will now be able to travel in a pet-friendly carry bag placed under the seat in front of you.

“For those who aren’t pet fanatics or have allergies, not to worry. Only a limited number of pets are allowed to travel on selected flights‚ and a rigorous cleaning schedule is conducted in between flights,” the airline said.

The airline also specified terms and conditions for travelling with your pup, including: 

  • passengers must arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure;
  • their dog must be at least 10 weeks old;
  • a dog travelling in the cabin must be carried in an approved soft-case dog carrier bag at all times;
  • the dog carrier bag may not exceed the dimensions 28cmx20cmx45cm;
  • puppy training pads/absorbent sheets must be placed in the dog carrier bag;
  • only one dog is allowed in a carrier bag and the dog must be able to stand‚ lie down‚ and turn around comfortably;
  • a dog will not be permitted to occupy a seat‚ and the dog carrier bag must fit completely under the seat in front of the window seat reserved and remain there at all times;
  • dogs must travel on the same flights as the travellers responsible for them; and 
  • dogs can’t travel with unaccompanied minors.

Lift said this new service was currently only available to puppy owners as the company is unable to accommodate larger dogs or other pets. 

• For more information, visit Lift airline's website

