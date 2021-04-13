Good news for dog owners as Lift launches canine-friendly flights
You will never have to leave your beloved pooch behind
Want to take a local trip but can’t bear to leave your beloved pup behind? Now you can take your canine with you after Lift airline’s announcement about dog-friendly flights.
The airline announced on Tuesday that it had created a “unique offering for travellers to fly onboard selected Lift flights with their small dogs”.
“Your dog will now be able to travel in a pet-friendly carry bag placed under the seat in front of you.
“For those who aren’t pet fanatics or have allergies, not to worry. Only a limited number of pets are allowed to travel on selected flights‚ and a rigorous cleaning schedule is conducted in between flights,” the airline said.
The airline also specified terms and conditions for travelling with your pup, including:
- passengers must arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure;
- their dog must be at least 10 weeks old;
- a dog travelling in the cabin must be carried in an approved soft-case dog carrier bag at all times;
- the dog carrier bag may not exceed the dimensions 28cmx20cmx45cm;
- puppy training pads/absorbent sheets must be placed in the dog carrier bag;
- only one dog is allowed in a carrier bag and the dog must be able to stand‚ lie down‚ and turn around comfortably;
- a dog will not be permitted to occupy a seat‚ and the dog carrier bag must fit completely under the seat in front of the window seat reserved and remain there at all times;
- dogs must travel on the same flights as the travellers responsible for them; and
- dogs can’t travel with unaccompanied minors.
Lift said this new service was currently only available to puppy owners as the company is unable to accommodate larger dogs or other pets.
• For more information, visit Lift airline's website