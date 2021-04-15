Travel

WATCH | Unlucky wildebeest becomes feast for lions after escaping leopard

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers

15 April 2021 - 06:32
An unlucky wildebeest was a feast for lions after escaping a leopard.
An unlucky wildebeest was a feast for lions after escaping a leopard.
Image: Latest Sightings

An unlucky wildebeest was a feast for lions after escaping a leopard at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve in the North West.

In a video shared by Latest Sightings, the wildebeest can be seen putting up a good fight before losing its battle.

The video was captured by 43-year-old safari guide for Nombekana Safaris, Rodney Nombekana, while on safari with clients.

Watch the full video below (WARNING not for sensitive viewers):

“I had clients with me from Hong Kong and they were excited to see a leopard. We tried to find one but we had no luck,” said Nombekana.

“On our way back I decided to go to Sable pan and relax and see what animals might come for a drink. While we were watching wildebeests and zebras quench their thirst, I picked up a leopard sighting on the dam wall.

“The leopard stalked and eventually chased the wildebeests at the pan towards our direction. We were parked at the viewpoint and I knew the wildebeests would cross on Sefara Drive so I quickly drove out of the viewpoint. All of a sudden we spotted lions coming from the direction to which the game was running.”

Nombekana said the run-in was the “perfect opportunity” for the lions to stage an ambush as the wildebeests were only aware of the leopard.

“It all happened so quickly. The wildebeests ran straight into the lions and the lions caught two young wildebeests. The wildebeests put up quite a fight but unfortunately the sighting ended with the lions having a great feast”.

MORE:

WATCH | Cute interaction between wild dog pups disrupted by male lion on a killing spree

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Buffalo protects her calf from a leopard ... only to run into a lion

In a video, the mother buffalo can be seen smelling to see if something is in the bushes before finding the leopard.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Man arrested with lion bones at Krugersdorp home

A 37-year-old man is expected to appear in the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Monday for illegal possession of lion bones.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Grandpa' was 'cheeky right ‘til the end': Harry and William pay tribute to ... Lifestyle
  2. Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive Home & Gardening
  3. Queen returns to royal duties four days after Prince Philip's death Lifestyle
  4. SA's 'Moffie' flies the flag high in the US Lifestyle
  5. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...