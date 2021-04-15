WATCH | Unlucky wildebeest becomes feast for lions after escaping leopard

“I had clients with me from Hong Kong and they were excited to see a leopard. We tried to find one but we had no luck,” said Nombekana.

“On our way back I decided to go to Sable pan and relax and see what animals might come for a drink. While we were watching wildebeests and zebras quench their thirst, I picked up a leopard sighting on the dam wall.

“The leopard stalked and eventually chased the wildebeests at the pan towards our direction. We were parked at the viewpoint and I knew the wildebeests would cross on Sefara Drive so I quickly drove out of the viewpoint. All of a sudden we spotted lions coming from the direction to which the game was running.”

Nombekana said the run-in was the “perfect opportunity” for the lions to stage an ambush as the wildebeests were only aware of the leopard.

“It all happened so quickly. The wildebeests ran straight into the lions and the lions caught two young wildebeests. The wildebeests put up quite a fight but unfortunately the sighting ended with the lions having a great feast”.