Travel

Local Getaway

How a Karoo 'workcation' rescued this couple's horrible Covid year

When life gave them lockdown - and the ability to work from anywhere - Melissa Sutherland and her husband seized the chance to realise their dream of living in a dorp

18 April 2021 - 00:02 By Melissa Sutherland

Covid-19 has spawned a lexicon of new words, among them workcation (a combination of work and vacation), daycation and staycation. To redeem this past crazy year, my husband, Ian, and I decided late last year to take a month-long "workcation" in the Karoo. Covid has ensured that nowadays anyone can work from anywhere. 

Ian had long harboured a dream to live in a dorp in the Karoo for a month so we set off from Cape Town in mid-October to base ourselves in Cradock, where we would write, paint, work and discover the area's tourism attractions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why wasn't Prince Philip a king? After all, he married a queen Lifestyle
  2. Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive Home & Gardening
  3. How to watch Prince Philip's funeral in SA Lifestyle
  4. Why Queen Elizabeth will sit alone at her husband Prince Philip's funeral Lifestyle
  5. William, Harry won't walk next to each other at Prince Philip's funeral Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...