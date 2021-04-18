Local Getaway

How a Karoo 'workcation' rescued this couple's horrible Covid year

When life gave them lockdown - and the ability to work from anywhere - Melissa Sutherland and her husband seized the chance to realise their dream of living in a dorp

Covid-19 has spawned a lexicon of new words, among them workcation (a combination of work and vacation), daycation and staycation. To redeem this past crazy year, my husband, Ian, and I decided late last year to take a month-long "workcation" in the Karoo. Covid has ensured that nowadays anyone can work from anywhere.



Ian had long harboured a dream to live in a dorp in the Karoo for a month so we set off from Cape Town in mid-October to base ourselves in Cradock, where we would write, paint, work and discover the area's tourism attractions...