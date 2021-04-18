'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the town where you can see SA's legendary 'Navy dog'

This pooch joined the Navy during WW2, was buried with military honours, and now has a statue in this Western Cape town. Name it and you could win cash

SA's newest airline, Lift, is launching dog-friendly flights - on which pooch-lovers will be able to bring their canine besties along.



Sharing the news on social media this week, Lift said: "We know that your four-legged friends are a part of the family."..