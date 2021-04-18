'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the town where you can see SA's legendary 'Navy dog'
This pooch joined the Navy during WW2, was buried with military honours, and now has a statue in this Western Cape town. Name it and you could win cash
18 April 2021 - 00:00
SA's newest airline, Lift, is launching dog-friendly flights - on which pooch-lovers will be able to bring their canine besties along.
Sharing the news on social media this week, Lift said: "We know that your four-legged friends are a part of the family."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.