Travel

'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the town where you can see SA's legendary 'Navy dog'

This pooch joined the Navy during WW2, was buried with military honours, and now has a statue in this Western Cape town. Name it and you could win cash

18 April 2021 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

SA's newest airline, Lift, is launching dog-friendly flights - on which pooch-lovers will be able to bring their canine besties along.

Sharing the news on social media this week, Lift said: "We know that your four-legged friends are a part of the family."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why wasn't Prince Philip a king? After all, he married a queen Lifestyle
  2. Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive Home & Gardening
  3. How to watch Prince Philip's funeral in SA Lifestyle
  4. Why Queen Elizabeth will sit alone at her husband Prince Philip's funeral Lifestyle
  5. William, Harry won't walk next to each other at Prince Philip's funeral Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...