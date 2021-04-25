Accidental Tourist

Eating like a local is not for the faint-hearted

From cow's udders to insect burgers, Sbu Mkwanazi has had some weird culinary experiences during his travels

My culinary journey into some of the weirdest foods of the world started when I blindly believed a notion that the best way to learn about a nation's culture, history and identity is to eat like a local.



I had no idea just exactly what this would entail in some corners of the world...