'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the iconic Cape Town windmill lost in the recent fires
This landmark was the only working windmill in Africa south of the Sahara. Name it and you could win a cash prize
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Last Saturday on his Facebook page a millwright named Andy Selfe proudly announced the completion of a 10-month project to reline the brake wheel of this cherished Cape Town landmark, the only working windmill in Africa south of the Sahara.
The following day, a fire started on Table Mountain — a small spark so fanned by the city's notorious winds that by Monday it had spread into a catastrophe. No doubt you've read this week of the devastation wrought — the animals killed, the humans uprooted — and held the Mother City a little tighter in your heart...
