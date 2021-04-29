Travel

Work hard and play hard at BlackBrick aparthotel in Joburg

This 'residential membership club' in Sandton will woo young professionals with its wide array of in-house facilities and services

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
29 April 2021 - 06:00
BlackBrick aparthotel in Sandton offers stylish spaces to work and socialise.
Image: Supplied via Wanted Online

Modern, fresh, youthful and energetic were the first words that came to mind as I walked towards BlackBrick on Sandton’s Fredman Drive.

The black-painted exterior of the building gave off NYC vibes, while the loud music and well-dressed patrons at one of the two in-house restaurants made it easy to tell that this aparthotel was designed for young single professionals.

Billed as a “residential members’ club”, BlackBrick is primarily targeted at 25-to-35-year-olds who are keen on flexibility and convenience when it comes to accommodation options. You can treat this property as a hotel, booking a studio or one-bedroom suite for a short stay (one to 90 days), or you can move in permanently by buying an apartment or renting one long-term.

BlackBrick aparthotel offers an array of accommodation options including hotel suites and rentable apartments.
Image: Supplied via Wanted Online

Either way, you’ll be entitled to a club membership that gives you access to a wide range of facilities and services that can make leaving the property seem unnecessary. Work from home and need a boardroom to hold a meeting? You got it. Want to grab dinner or a drink with friends? Head to one of the aforementioned eateries.

Checking in as a hotel guest was quick and seamless, but there was a slight hiccup when I arrived in my suite: the previous occupant had left food in the fridge in the kitchenette and the room hadn’t been serviced.

I scrolled through my phone for an hour as the issue was sorted out before setting out to explore the rest of the hotel, which has been decorated in a contemporary industrial scheme (think lots of concrete).

I was genuinely amazed at all the perks a BlackBrick membership gives you access to. There’s a gym, cinema, various work and social spaces, games rooms, a library, a bike station, meditation garden, and a very classy rooftop boma.

The rooftop of BlackBrick aparthotel boasts awesome views.
Image: Supplied via Wanted Online

As I took in the stunning 360-degree views of Joburg from the rooftop, I realised that this aparthotel is the perfect place for people who like to work hard and play hard. I could definitely picture myself living here if I had a job in Sandton.

BlackBrick is so popular with young professionals like myself that they’ve had to launch a second edition. Sales are open for apartments in this development, which is located across the road and will boast added facilities such as a rooftop pool, a pair of restaurants and an organic garden.

For more info, see the BlackBrick website

Kesa was a guest of BlackBrick.

