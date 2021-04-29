Work hard and play hard at BlackBrick aparthotel in Joburg

Modern, fresh, youthful and energetic were the first words that came to mind as I walked towards BlackBrick on Sandton’s Fredman Drive.

The black-painted exterior of the building gave off NYC vibes, while the loud music and well-dressed patrons at one of the two in-house restaurants made it easy to tell that this aparthotel was designed for young single professionals.

Billed as a “residential members’ club”, BlackBrick is primarily targeted at 25-to-35-year-olds who are keen on flexibility and convenience when it comes to accommodation options. You can treat this property as a hotel, booking a studio or one-bedroom suite for a short stay (one to 90 days), or you can move in permanently by buying an apartment or renting one long-term.