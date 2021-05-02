Bush Getaways

Seven SA walking safaris that are rebooting how we experience the bush

From the fynbos-full Cape to the lush Lowveld, these new guided, on-foot safaris will immerse you in nature

We love walking in our wild areas. Wildlife watching on safari is wonderful too. What happens when we merge the two? Magic happens.



All of our senses sit up and pay attention. We see the true richness of wilderness ecosystems, from the smallest insects to the mightiest trees. We smell the scent of wild basil and sage as we wander in a fever tree forest at dawn. Our ears warn us of possible dangers ahead, the crunch of a browsing elephant, the alarm call of a vervet monkey, the low grunts of a lioness with her cubs. Even our sense of touch is awakened, as we discover the incisors of a long-gone hippo, caress the cracked bark of a leadwood tree, try our hand with an ancient grinding stone...