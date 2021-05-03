WATCH | Wild food fight - Lioness and leopard fall out of tree while fighting over meal
When a tourist recently visited the Kruger National Park, the last thing they expected to see on a game drive was a wild food fight between a lion and a leopard.
According to Latest Sightings, the epic encounter happened at Londolozi Game Reserve last week.
In a video posted to their YouTube channel, a leopard can be seen up a tree, eating, when a pride of lions approach.
One brave lioness decided to try her luck and scaled the tree to get to the leopard’s lunch.
What followed was a massive food fight with the leopard and lion fighting over the meat.
Eventually, the branches they were on snapped, bringing them both down with them, and giving the leopard a chance to escape.
The incredible sighing drew tons of reactions, with some calling it a wildlife action movie.
“Holy s**t! That’s straight out of an action movie for the animals. Leopard be like, the only place I thought I’d be safe and the lions are invading that too,” wrote Soumalya Chakraborty.
Another user described it as “once in a lifetime footage”.
“Like thunder cracking across the sky, a fall of cat-aclysmic proportions,” joked Saffron Chadwick-Williams.