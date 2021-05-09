10 ocean adventures fans of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ can enjoy in SA
From a walking sea safari to snorkeling with seals, there are many ways you can have an unforgettable encounter with our country's marine life
09 May 2021 - 00:02
On the international awards circuit, the South African documentary My Octopus Teacher is proving to have as many tentacles as its silent star, sucking up virtually every prize that's out there, including the Holy Grail of movie accolades, this year's Best Documentary Feature Oscar (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2021-04-26-watch-the-emotional-moment-sas-my-octopus-teacher-wins-an-oscar/).
Its dreamy scenes of freediver Craig Foster drifting among the kelp forests of False Bay and, of course, his endearing relationship with the octopus, have no doubt piqued many people's interest in the ocean as a destination in itself...
