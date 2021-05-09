Travel

10 ocean adventures fans of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ can enjoy in SA

From a walking sea safari to snorkeling with seals, there are many ways you can have an unforgettable encounter with our country's marine life

09 May 2021 - 00:02 By Elizabeth Sleith

On the international awards circuit, the South African documentary My Octopus Teacher is proving to have as many tentacles as its silent star, sucking up virtually every prize that's out there, including the Holy Grail of movie accolades, this year's Best Documentary Feature Oscar (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2021-04-26-watch-the-emotional-moment-sas-my-octopus-teacher-wins-an-oscar/).

Its dreamy scenes of freediver Craig Foster drifting among the kelp forests of False Bay and, of course, his endearing relationship with the octopus, have no doubt piqued many people's interest in the ocean as a destination in itself...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It's Oppenheimer prices at celeb chef Jan Hendrick's new Kalahari eatery Food
  2. Celeb chef Fatima Sydow's recipes to mark the end of Ramadan Food
  3. WATCH | Tembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Records glory Lifestyle
  4. Win one of five Guess Bella Vita fragrances with a matching backpack for ... Lifestyle
  5. Masasa Mbangeni uses her gift to shed light on human trafficking in ‘Mzali Wami’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody