'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the tallest building in New York's Hudson Yards
This building boasts the highest outdoor observation deck in the western hemisphere. Name it and you could win a cash prize
09 May 2021 - 00:00
One for that "when-the-US-will-have-us-again" wish list is this scene from a new New York attraction taking wellness travel to the next level — literally.
This is the highest outdoor observation deck in the western hemisphere, located at the tallest building in the city's new Hudson Yards development on the west side of midtown Manhattan...
