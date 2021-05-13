IN PICS | Next-level luxury aboard the ultra-mod Norwegian Prima cruise liner

Norwegian Cruise Line has unveiled the details for its brand new ship, the Norwegian Prima. The first ship in its next category of Prima Class ships, the Prima will set sail on its first voyage next year.

Featuring expansive open spaces and thoughtful art and design, it will be able to accommodate 3,215 guests.

Sales opened on Wednesday for itineraries covering northern Europe, the UK, the Caribbean and Bermuda.

Here’s a peak at what guests setting sail on board the Prima can expect: