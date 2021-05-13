Travel

IN PICS | Next-level luxury aboard the ultra-mod Norwegian Prima cruise liner

The brand new offering from Norwegian Cruise Line boasts an infinity pool, a sculpture garden and a hull emblazoned with contemporary artwork

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
13 May 2021 - 11:27
An infinity pool overlooks the ship’s wake on the Haven Sundeck, which forms part of an exclusive complex of Haven Suites aboard the Norwegian Prima.
An infinity pool overlooks the ship’s wake on the Haven Sundeck, which forms part of an exclusive complex of Haven Suites aboard the Norwegian Prima.
Image: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has unveiled the details for its brand new ship, the Norwegian Prima. The first ship in its next category of Prima Class ships, the Prima will set sail on its first voyage next year.

Featuring expansive open spaces and thoughtful art and design, it will be able to accommodate 3,215 guests.

Sales opened on Wednesday for itineraries covering northern Europe, the UK, the Caribbean and Bermuda.

Here’s a peak at what guests setting sail on board the Prima can expect:

The Norwegian Prima’s hull artwork was designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita.
The Norwegian Prima’s hull artwork was designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita.
Image: Norwegian Cruise Line
A hot tub on the balcony of a Haven Suite overlooking the ocean.
A hot tub on the balcony of a Haven Suite overlooking the ocean.
Image: Norwegian Cruise Line
A firepit in the open-air Indulge Food Hall on Ocean Boulevard.
A firepit in the open-air Indulge Food Hall on Ocean Boulevard.
Image: Norwegian Cruise Line
The Ocean Boulevard wraps around deck eight and allows guests to walk around the entire ship or relax on the deck.
The Ocean Boulevard wraps around deck eight and allows guests to walk around the entire ship or relax on the deck.
Image: Norwegian Cruise Line
Onda By Scarpetta, one of three indoor and outdoor dining venues on Ocean Boulevard.
Onda By Scarpetta, one of three indoor and outdoor dining venues on Ocean Boulevard.
Image: Norwegian Cruise Line
The Concourse on Ocean Boulevard is an outdoor sculpture garden with six installations designed by New York-based sculptor Alexander Krivosheiw.
The Concourse on Ocean Boulevard is an outdoor sculpture garden with six installations designed by New York-based sculptor Alexander Krivosheiw.
Image: Norwegian Cruise Line
A peek inside a sleek Oceanview cabin.
A peek inside a sleek Oceanview cabin.
Image: Norwegian Cruise Line

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Ship forecast: when can SA cruise fans expect to get back on board?

Confidence is high that cruises will be back in November, with several ships planning to ply the waters around SA, Namibia and Mozambique.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Cruise lover? Here are five hilarious ways to pretend you're at sea - at home

While cruise lines are still waiting for permission to sail in SA waters, fun-loving cruisers can get their fix by recreating some iconic touches at ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

There is so much pent-up demand for travel, says cruise liner exec

Nick Wilkinson of Norwegian Cruise Line on his global travels and the company's exciting plans to offer new round-trip cruises from Cape Town
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Zozi, Demi-Leigh, Natasha: Miss Universe finale to be an SA affair Lifestyle
  2. Why isn't Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida representing Mzansi at Miss Universe? Lifestyle
  3. Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I ... Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Beyoncé, Siya Kolisi and Tifanny Abreu inspire a world of possibilities ... Lifestyle
  5. LISTEN | 'It's been a dream': SA artist pencils character for new Batman comic ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Blasting tar at 100km/h? Here’s how Jozi’s Pothole Patrol is trying to fix over ...
Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...