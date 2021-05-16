Local Getaway

Enjoy the Big 5, but learn to love the little things at Makweti Safari Lodge

This Waterberg lodge distinguishes itself by offering everything you expect from a five-star resort, and everything you don't, writes Damien Armstrong

When in unfamiliar territory - as Lovely Wife and I find ourselves one afternoon in late February - it's best to hang tight and wait for the penny to drop. It's not always clear how this will happen, but you'll recognise it when it does, a moment of clarity that snaps the unacquainted into focus.



We need it, because we're struggling to put our finger on what makes the Waterberg - the unusual, enticing terrain that surrounds us - so damn compelling. Nobody's ever managed to map it out, or make complete sense of it. Evasive, unpredictable and intangible, it doesn't play by the rules...