If you’re quick, you can book a night in Monica and Rachel's flat from 'Friends'

It’s the “one where the ultimate Friends fan gets to spend a night in Monica and Rachel’s apartment”.

That’s right, teaming up with Booking.com, the immersive Friends Experience in New York is making the sitcom character’s apartment available for two one-night stays later this month.

Relaunched in March 2021 after a successful run in 2019, the Friends Experience includes iconic props and recreates scenes in 18 rooms from the hit 90s sitcom.

Located at 130 East 23rd Street in New York’s Flatiron District, it is housed in the actual building that was used to shoot scenes of the exterior of Chandler and Joey's and the girls' apartments (the interior scenes were shot in a studio in Los Angeles).

The lucky guests will spend the night in the Friends Experience one-bedroom recreated set of Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

According to Booking.com, “guests will relive Ross’s infamously doomed sofa pivot, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliners after playing some foosball, explore newly added original props and costumes from the show and much more. It will leave guests gasping: OH. MY. GAWD!”