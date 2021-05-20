Travel

If you’re quick, you can book a night in Monica and Rachel's flat from 'Friends'

Could we be any more excited about this travel deal?

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
20 May 2021 - 12:00
Could we be any more excited about the chance to stay in Monica and Rachel's apartment from 'Friends'?
Could we be any more excited about the chance to stay in Monica and Rachel's apartment from 'Friends'?
Image: Supplied/Friends Experience

It’s the “one where the ultimate Friends fan gets to spend a night in Monica and Rachel’s apartment”.

That’s right, teaming up with Booking.com, the immersive Friends Experience in New York is making the sitcom character’s apartment available for two one-night stays later this month.

Relaunched in March 2021 after a successful run in 2019, the Friends Experience includes iconic props and recreates scenes in 18 rooms from the hit 90s sitcom.

Located at 130 East 23rd Street in New York’s Flatiron District, it is housed in the actual building that was used to shoot scenes of the exterior of Chandler and Joey's and the girls' apartments (the interior scenes were shot in a studio in Los Angeles).

The lucky guests will spend the night in the Friends Experience one-bedroom recreated set of Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

According to Booking.com, “guests will relive Ross’s infamously doomed sofa pivot, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliners after playing some foosball, explore newly added original props and costumes from the show and much more. It will leave guests gasping: OH. MY. GAWD!”

As part of their stay, guests will be taken on a tour, have dinner and drinks and enjoy a Phoebe’s Cab-themed escape room and Friends-themed scavenger hunt.

Of course the stay would not be complete without breakfast in the re-created Central Perk coffee shop, which forms part of the Friends Experience.

Also included on the tour is a private photographer to capture the Friends-inspired fun.  

At $19.94 (roughly R280), in reference to the year the show premiered, the experience is almost a steal. But there is a catch: only two nights will be made available — May 23 and 24.

Bookings open on May 21 and will operate on a first come, first served basis.

Those who miss out on this ultimate sleep over can book tickets for the Friends Experience with branches in New York and Chicago. The Chicago experience will be closing at the end of the month, but the New York experience will be running until early September.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | 'Friends' cast reflect on characters' lives now as reunion trailer drops

The unscripted special will air on HBO Max on May 27 with a string of celebrity guests.
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

More than 15 celebs to join ‘Friends’ reunion, but still no word on SA broadcast

The long-awaited 'Friends' cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber and Lady ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Delayed 'Friends' reunion special to begin filming in March: Matthew Perry

The long-delayed Friends reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry said on Thursday.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi turns meme queen as she crowns the new Miss Universe Lifestyle
  2. Zozi Tunzi’s final Miss Universe look took an astounding 800 hours to make The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Phumzile Van Damme feared sister Qiniso would get ‘undeserved cruelty’ on ‘The ... Lifestyle
  4. I gave it my utmost: Natasha Joubert on her Miss Universe performance Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | ‘My ancestors’ wildest dream come true’: Zozi Tunzi’s final moments as ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng