SANParks' Stokvel & Travel Club aims to make holidays more affordable
Groups can now plan for — and pay off — a discounted sho’t left over a longer period of time
Many of us are suffering from a severe bout of cabin fever and would love to escape the house and head off to explore SA.
However, given the past year-and-a-half has been a tough financial period for almost everyone, taking a holiday may seem like a stretch — but not if you club together with a couple of friends.
SA National Parks (SANParks) has launched a Stokvel & Travel Club to help you to do just that.
Like conventional group travel deals, this club offers its members discounted rates on accommodation at select venues on certain dates.
What sets it apart, however, is that it’s also designed to allow larger groups to plan for — and pay off — that sho’t left over a longer period of time.
“Groups of 10 or more can contribute money towards a combined visit to our parks on a future date of their choice,” explains Hapiloe Sello, SANParks’ managing executive: tourism development and marketing.
Beyond appealing to registered stokvels — there are 800,000 in SA — and travel clubs, Sello believes the new initiative will be a drawcard for groups with special interests such as hiking or biking, as well as friends and families who simply want to travel together.
To qualify for the favourable payment terms and discounts, groups must register through SANParks’ reservations department to receive a special code, which will then be used when bookings are made.
The applicable dates for booking now extend all the way to November 2022.
The parks participating in the 20% accommodation discount (at select camps and lodges) include:
- Addo Elephant National Park,
- Agulhas National Park,
- Augrabies Falls National Park,
- Bontebok National Park,
- Garden Route National Park,
- Golden Gate Highlands National Park,
- Kruger National Park,
- Mapungubwe National Park,
- Marakele National Park, and
- Mokala National Park.
For more information or to register a stokvel, call 012-426-5025 or visitsanparks.org.
• Additional reporting by Paula Andropoulos.