SANParks' Stokvel & Travel Club aims to make holidays more affordable

Many of us are suffering from a severe bout of cabin fever and would love to escape the house and head off to explore SA.

However, given the past year-and-a-half has been a tough financial period for almost everyone, taking a holiday may seem like a stretch — but not if you club together with a couple of friends.

SA National Parks (SANParks) has launched a Stokvel & Travel Club to help you to do just that.

Like conventional group travel deals, this club offers its members discounted rates on accommodation at select venues on certain dates.

What sets it apart, however, is that it’s also designed to allow larger groups to plan for — and pay off — that sho’t left over a longer period of time.

“Groups of 10 or more can contribute money towards a combined visit to our parks on a future date of their choice,” explains Hapiloe Sello, SANParks’ managing executive: tourism development and marketing.