Travel

SANParks' Stokvel & Travel Club aims to make holidays more affordable

Groups can now plan for — and pay off — a discounted sho’t left over a longer period of time

20 May 2021 - 13:58 By Elizabeth Sleith
Members of the SANParks Stokvel & Travel Club can enjoy discounts on accommodation at select venues in the Golden Gate Highlands National Park.
Members of the SANParks Stokvel & Travel Club can enjoy discounts on accommodation at select venues in the Golden Gate Highlands National Park.
Image: 123RF/Sara Winter

Many of us are suffering from a severe bout of cabin fever and would love to escape the house and head off to explore SA.

However, given the past year-and-a-half has been a tough financial period for almost everyone, taking a holiday may seem like a stretch — but not if you club together with a couple of friends.

SA National Parks (SANParks) has launched a Stokvel & Travel Club to help you to do just that.

Like conventional group travel deals, this club offers its members discounted rates on accommodation at select venues on certain dates.

What sets it apart, however, is that it’s also designed to allow larger groups to plan for — and pay off — that sho’t left over a longer period of time.

“Groups of 10 or more can contribute money towards a combined visit to our parks on a future date of their choice,” explains Hapiloe Sello, SANParks’ managing executive: tourism development and marketing.

Seven SA walking safaris that are rebooting how we experience the bush

From the fynbos-full Cape to the lush Lowveld, these new guided, on-foot safaris will immerse you in nature
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Beyond appealing to registered stokvels — there are 800,000 in SA — and travel clubs, Sello believes the new initiative will be a drawcard for groups with special interests such as hiking or biking, as well as friends and families who simply want to travel together.

To qualify for the favourable payment terms and discounts, groups must register through SANParks’ reservations department to receive a special code, which will then be used when bookings are made.

The applicable dates for booking now extend all the way to November 2022.

The parks participating in the 20% accommodation discount (at select camps and lodges) include:

  • Addo Elephant National Park,
  • Agulhas National Park,
  • Augrabies Falls National Park,
  • Bontebok National Park,
  • Garden Route National Park,
  • Golden Gate Highlands National Park,
  • Kruger National Park,
  • Mapungubwe National Park,
  • Marakele National Park, and
  • Mokala National Park.

For more information or to register a stokvel, call 012-426-5025 or visitsanparks.org.

Additional reporting by Paula Andropoulos.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Ziplining in Knysna is an exhilarating way to experience the Garden Route

Louise Pannell takes a leap into the unknown, and loves every minute
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Keen on conservation? Get hands-on with rhinos at these Waterberg camps

The chance to actively take part in conservation activities makes a trip to Marataba Conservation Camps a uniquely memorable experience
Lifestyle
7 months ago

10 ocean adventures fans of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ can enjoy in SA

From a walking sea safari to snorkeling with seals, there are many ways you can have an unforgettable encounter with our country's marine life
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi turns meme queen as she crowns the new Miss Universe Lifestyle
  2. Zozi Tunzi’s final Miss Universe look took an astounding 800 hours to make The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Phumzile Van Damme feared sister Qiniso would get ‘undeserved cruelty’ on ‘The ... Lifestyle
  4. I gave it my utmost: Natasha Joubert on her Miss Universe performance Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | ‘My ancestors’ wildest dream come true’: Zozi Tunzi’s final moments as ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng