Meet Mati Nyazema, the woman who wouldn't quit

A small but growing number of Zimbabweans are going home to help rebuild their country. Among them is Mati Nyazema — the woman who wouldn't take no for an answer, writes Caiphus Kgosana

Mati Nyazema packed her dream into a suitcase and boarded a plane to Zimbabwe. It was 2016, and after living and working in SA for 20 years she was convinced that her destiny was to open a high-end boutique hotel in the resort town of Victoria Falls.



Everyone thought she was mad. But being a woman of utmost conviction who refuses to take no for answer, that dream is now a reality...