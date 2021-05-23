Meet Mati Nyazema, the woman who wouldn't quit
A small but growing number of Zimbabweans are going home to help rebuild their country. Among them is Mati Nyazema — the woman who wouldn't take no for an answer, writes Caiphus Kgosana
23 May 2021 - 00:00
Mati Nyazema packed her dream into a suitcase and boarded a plane to Zimbabwe. It was 2016, and after living and working in SA for 20 years she was convinced that her destiny was to open a high-end boutique hotel in the resort town of Victoria Falls.
Everyone thought she was mad. But being a woman of utmost conviction who refuses to take no for answer, that dream is now a reality...
