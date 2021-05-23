Travel

'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name SA's national park that is home to the Big Seven

Situated close to Gqeberha, this park is home to great white sharks and southern right whales among other creatures. Name it and you could win a cash prize

23 May 2021 - 00:01 By Elizabeth Sleith

SANParks is clearly keen to show off its assets and attract more visitors to the 19 parks under its care. And it's getting pretty creative about it, too. There's a reality TV show in the works — a "relationship boot camp", in which four couples will undertake various challenges designed to help mend their relationships. Scheduled for filming until late June, it is set to screen in early July, and will no doubt also highlight the wonders of the seven parks in which the challenges take place.

SANParks is also currently offering super discounts for pensioners and has now launched a Stokvel & Travel Club Programme, designed specifically to allow larger groups to plan for — and pay off — that sho't left over a longer period of time. The programme offers special payment terms as well as a 20% discount on accommodation and camping at select camps over certain dates...

