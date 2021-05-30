Local Travel
Touring Cape Town on a Harley is a hoot — even if you can't ride
Sibusiso Mkwanazi loses his anti-biker prejudices with a smile as he rides pillion on a tour of the Mother City
30 May 2021 - 00:02
Dear Harley-Davidson riders,
I write this open letter with my tail between my legs, as I thought I knew it all. For the past 37 years of my life, every time I heard the sound of one of your motorbikes, I'd regard the rider with contempt. I confess to thinking ill of your ilk, as you turned quiet and leafy suburbs into raucous racetracks...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.