Touring Cape Town on a Harley is a hoot — even if you can't ride

Sibusiso Mkwanazi loses his anti-biker prejudices with a smile as he rides pillion on a tour of the Mother City

Dear Harley-Davidson riders,



I write this open letter with my tail between my legs, as I thought I knew it all. For the past 37 years of my life, every time I heard the sound of one of your motorbikes, I'd regard the rider with contempt. I confess to thinking ill of your ilk, as you turned quiet and leafy suburbs into raucous racetracks...