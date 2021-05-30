'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name New York's largest island

Big Apple locals have been snapped celebrating the end of Covid restrictions in Bryant Park. Name the island where you'll find it and you could win a cash prize

SA's tourism recovery was dealt a harsh blow in late April, when the US government advised its citizens to avoid SA due to our high Covid-19 numbers.



Well, a month later and - with their vaccine rollout going disgustingly (ie enviably) well - one of that country's largest domestic and international carriers, United Airlines, is launching a new direct route from New York/Newark to Johannesburg next week...