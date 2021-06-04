Travel

WATCH | Gatvol elephant takes on a bakkie and leaves it with R50k damage

04 June 2021 - 14:00
A bakkie was damaged when an elephant charged and attacked the vehicle.
A bakkie was damaged when an elephant charged and attacked the vehicle.
Image: Video screenshot

A charged-up elephant recently gave a bakkie driver the fright of his life in the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve in Limpopo.

In a video shared on social media, the elephant can be seen appearing from behind trees on the side of the road as the driver slows down.

The driver tries to scare the elephant off by banging on his car, but the elephant charges straight to the bakkie, hitting it head on.

According to pictures shared online, the driver wasn’t able to reverse his car as he was pulling a large trailer.

Speaking to Lowvelder, marketing operations manager at Bosbok Gas in Hoedspruit, Nathan Traut, identified the driver as Norman Nukeri.

Traut said Nukeri was on his way out of the reserve after delivering diesel to Klaserie Drift Camp and Ntoma Bush Lodge.

He said Nukeri was fine but a little “shell-shocked” after the incident. He said damage to the bakkie amounted to R50,000.

“Nature is one of the perks of having to work in nature reserves just not this close up,” said Traut.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Deadly battle between wild dogs, hippo and impala in Kruger National Park

The video shows the pack of wild dogs chasing the impala into a dam where it ducks and dives to save its life.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | ‘Unique’ sighting as leopard creeps up behind dehydrated baby wildebeest

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Grumpy elephant kicks baby hippo out of river

A territorial elephant was not in the mood to share its chilling time in a river with more than 25 hippos and crocodiles in Shingwedzi in the Kruger ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. What's new and different on the menu at Spur's first-ever Drive Thru Food
  2. US actor Blair Underwood and wife end marriage of 27 years Lifestyle
  3. Banish the winter chill with our three most popular curry recipes Food
  4. The prices of Zozi Tunzi’s Miss Universe gowns are as sky-high as her stilettos The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. REVIEW | Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ packs power in excess Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...