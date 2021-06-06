Local Getaway

HOTEL REVIEW | The Bungalow, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape

After super-active days in adventurous Plettenberg Bay, this beachfront hotel with a restaurant and a pool is the perfect spot to recover, writes Nomvelo Masango

Driving through the clean and peaceful town of Plettenberg Bay, I am pleasantly surprised that even the central, busiest part is nothing close to chaotic. The town's architecture dresses itself in the utmost neatness and simplicity, complementing the tranquility of the ocean and the views of the mountains in the distance.



Over the years, Plettenberg Bay has gained a reputation as a hot spot for pleasure seekers. It certainly is a town filled with plenty to discover and enjoy, as well as a haven where different kinds of travellers can quench their thirst for leisure and adventure...