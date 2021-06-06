Travel

Local Getaway

HOTEL REVIEW | The Bungalow, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape

After super-active days in adventurous Plettenberg Bay, this beachfront hotel with a restaurant and a pool is the perfect spot to recover, writes Nomvelo Masango

06 June 2021 - 00:00 By Nomvelo Masango

Driving through the clean and peaceful town of Plettenberg Bay, I am pleasantly surprised that even the central, busiest part is nothing close to chaotic. The town's architecture dresses itself in the utmost neatness and simplicity, complementing the tranquility of the ocean and the views of the mountains in the distance.

Over the years, Plettenberg Bay has gained a reputation as a hot spot for pleasure seekers. It certainly is a town filled with plenty to discover and enjoy, as well as a haven where different kinds of travellers can quench their thirst for leisure and adventure...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Homeless can wear, sleep in Joburg designer's 'warm and portable' jacket The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. What's new and different on the menu at Spur's first-ever Drive Thru Food
  3. Harry and Meghan welcome baby girl called Lilibet Diana Lifestyle
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | June 6 to 12 2021 Lifestyle
  5. How the British royals reacted to the birth of Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...