'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the garden with the globe's biggest glass greenhouse

This attraction in Singapore was recently named the world's most Instagrammed garden. Name it and you could win a cash prize

It's that time of year again when the Mamas & The Papas are spot on: all the leaves are brown. (Except, of course, for the evergreens, but let's not quibble.) Ugh. And even though, in Jozi anyway, the sky remains a magnificent blue, the mercury has notably dropped in the past week - looks like winter is here.



So it was with a bit of envy that I - almost singeing my knees on the gas heater - happened upon a list this week of the world's "10 most photographed gardens"...